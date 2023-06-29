Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Aflac by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AFL opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

