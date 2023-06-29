HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,650 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.