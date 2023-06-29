HM Payson & Co. Purchases 2,366 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 200.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 125,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

