Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,380,000 after acquiring an additional 298,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after acquiring an additional 205,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,693,000 after acquiring an additional 121,714 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 292,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 154,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 41,463 shares in the last quarter.

XMMO opened at $77.98 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

