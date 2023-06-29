Independent Wealth Network Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average is $92.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $97.81.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

