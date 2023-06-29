Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

