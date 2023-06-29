3,122 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

