Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Linde Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $374.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $378.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.39.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

