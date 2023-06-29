Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,521,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.