The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.