Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 11,016 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,595,000 after purchasing an additional 826,805 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $83,643,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 589,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

