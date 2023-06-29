HM Payson & Co. Buys 70 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $189.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.29.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.