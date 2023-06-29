Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $91.28 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,986,848 shares of company stock worth $15,646,275 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

