Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 331,947 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $34.09 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

