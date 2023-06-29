Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $175.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.