HM Payson & Co. Sells 53 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,791 shares of company stock valued at $74,644,492. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 4.0 %

HSY opened at $249.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.63 and its 200 day moving average is $247.08. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

