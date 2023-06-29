HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,275.41 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,372.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

