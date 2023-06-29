Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $202,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $242.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

