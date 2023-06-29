Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Raised by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.62.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.