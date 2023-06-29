Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $274,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,354,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 68,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.59 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

