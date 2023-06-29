Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 39.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.3% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 74,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Up 1.6 %

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

CRM opened at $212.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

