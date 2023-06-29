Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on T. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

