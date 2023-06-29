HM Payson & Co. Sells 821 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.