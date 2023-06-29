Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $96.20 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

