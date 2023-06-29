HM Payson & Co. Sells 95 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $364.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.42. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

