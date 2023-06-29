Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,877,000 after buying an additional 3,236,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 116.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,504 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $106.60.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

