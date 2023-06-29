Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $222.52 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $224.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day moving average of $205.21. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.