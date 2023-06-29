Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,007 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.24 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.99 and a 200 day moving average of $180.73. The firm has a market cap of $812.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

