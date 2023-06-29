HM Payson & Co. Has $3.04 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

