Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

