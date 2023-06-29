HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.62 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

