HM Payson & Co. Buys 357 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $405.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.31 and a 200-day moving average of $402.28. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

