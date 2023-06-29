HM Payson & Co. Buys 232 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC stock opened at $183.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.82 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

