HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

