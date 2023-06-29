HM Payson & Co. Acquires 354 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

