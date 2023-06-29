HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on MDT. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.9 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
