HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $482.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.