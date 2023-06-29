HM Payson & Co. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 597.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 163,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 104,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $95.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.