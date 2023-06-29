HM Payson & Co. Sells 79,121 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,121 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.