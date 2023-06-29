Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 199,889 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199,889 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $241.87 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average of $232.79.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

