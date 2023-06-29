Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 133,031 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 568.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $26,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GPC opened at $165.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $131.27 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

