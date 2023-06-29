HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

