HM Payson & Co. Buys 9,053 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO opened at $90.25 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

