HM Payson & Co. Sells 172 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.86.

Shares of CI stock opened at $274.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

