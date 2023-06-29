HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $532.80 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

