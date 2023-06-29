HM Payson & Co. Sells 480 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

