Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 336,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Southern Copper Stock Down 3.7 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

