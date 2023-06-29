NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,883 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 128,484 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $197.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.90. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $200.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

