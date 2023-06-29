HM Payson & Co. Sells 156 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $300.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.64 and its 200-day moving average is $272.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

