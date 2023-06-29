iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $184.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

